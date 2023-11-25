Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $183.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.