Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Western Digital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,397,003.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

