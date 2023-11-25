MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 50,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,400. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

