MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in VeriSign by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 14.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total value of $1,068,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,306 shares in the company, valued at $113,935,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,972 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $213.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.44 and its 200-day moving average is $211.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

