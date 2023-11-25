MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fox Factory worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

