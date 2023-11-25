MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after buying an additional 456,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,590,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,668,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

