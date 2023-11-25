MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Portland General Electric worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 59.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 71.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 26.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

NYSE:POR opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 85.97%.

Several research firms have commented on POR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

