Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,244 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $32,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

