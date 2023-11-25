Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113,915 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $97,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

