Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,152,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321,761 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Johnson & Johnson worth $5,156,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $152.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.