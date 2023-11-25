Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,152,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321,761 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Johnson & Johnson worth $5,156,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

