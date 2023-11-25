Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,909,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Ingersoll Rand worth $255,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $71.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

