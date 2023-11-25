HCR Wealth Advisors Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $136.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

