Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,479,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $150.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $235.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $4,799,639.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,886,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,869,147.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $4,799,639.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,886,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,869,147.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 61,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $12,431,656.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,348,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,301 shares of company stock valued at $18,516,781 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

