Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 901 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Agree Realty worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 360,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 380,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.