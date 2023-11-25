Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,019 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,783 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 167.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,899,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,051,000 after buying an additional 1,189,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

