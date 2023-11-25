Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,888 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Match Group worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Match Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MTCH stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $58,315. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.