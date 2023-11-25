Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,817 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Penumbra worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 1,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total transaction of $90,650.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total transaction of $90,650.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total transaction of $2,887,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,240 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

PEN opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average is $271.49. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

