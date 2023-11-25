Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 151,758 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,758 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $4.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

