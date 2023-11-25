Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,377 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of BeiGene worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

BGNE opened at $184.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.09 and a 200 day moving average of $198.15. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.63.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

