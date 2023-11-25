Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 103,875 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,875 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854,979 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

