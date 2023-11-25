Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Graco worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG opened at $81.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

