Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,441 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.80 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

