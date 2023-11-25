Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 114,079 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $585,552,000 after purchasing an additional 585,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $420,218,000 after buying an additional 1,174,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

