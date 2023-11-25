Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.77 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.14% of Dropbox worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dropbox by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dropbox by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Dropbox by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,768,546.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock worth $991,165 in the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

