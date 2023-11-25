Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.21% of Tenable worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tenable by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenable by 15.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Tenable by 30.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 825,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 192,592 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $235,170.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,759.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,022. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

