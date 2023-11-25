Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of BILL worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in BILL by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

BILL Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

