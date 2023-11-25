Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ZBRA stock opened at $228.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

