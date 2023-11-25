Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of PTC worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 362.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 461,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PTC by 40.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,299,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,878,000 after purchasing an additional 373,205 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

PTC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $156.90.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

