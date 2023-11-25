Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.47% of Fastly worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fastly by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fastly by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,295,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,295,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 233,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $3,788,304.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,094,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,727 shares of company stock worth $11,527,778. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

