Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 148,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $533,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $17,586,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $14,340,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $890,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.5 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

