Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 58,146 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.32% of Pegasystems worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $139,767. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $52.27 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

