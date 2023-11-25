Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 38,887 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after acquiring an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DoorDash by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in DoorDash by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,455,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,462,000 after acquiring an additional 482,374 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $6,372,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,979,891. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DASH opened at $93.81 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

