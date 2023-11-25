Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 14,736 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 55.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

