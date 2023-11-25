Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,766 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Genuine Parts worth $242,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $137.40 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

