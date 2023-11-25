Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BECN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares in the company, valued at $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares in the company, valued at $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.