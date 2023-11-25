Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 25.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 919.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE GMED opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

