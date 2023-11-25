Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 138 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $435.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $576.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). The firm had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 33.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CACC

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.