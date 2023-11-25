Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.69% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISSC shares. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.97. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,935.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.