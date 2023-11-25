Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $477.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.28 and a 200-day moving average of $429.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.