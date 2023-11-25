Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 108.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGTI. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,341,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,317,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $78,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $169,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,341,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,317,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,350 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

