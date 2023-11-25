Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 694 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

