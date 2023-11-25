Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 101.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Kimball Electronics worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 88.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 249,878 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 146,825 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 386,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 11,183.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 108,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

