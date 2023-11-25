Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FND stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

