Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,067.81 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $570.81 and a 12-month high of $1,077.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $918.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $854.19.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.80.
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
