Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,067.81 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $570.81 and a 12-month high of $1,077.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $918.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $854.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total value of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,027 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.80.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

