ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of NorthWestern Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 971.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 247,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,960 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWE opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

