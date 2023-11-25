ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $4.80 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in STERIS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $203.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

