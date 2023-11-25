ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $4.03 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $125,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Trade Desk by 13.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 251,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,979,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.7 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 217.00, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,587 shares of company stock worth $35,137,653. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.