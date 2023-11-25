ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $247.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

