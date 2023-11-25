ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,207 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total value of $3,983,045.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $987.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $936.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $936.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

