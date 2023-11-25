Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Dover worth $241,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.8 %

Dover stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.